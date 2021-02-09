Plant Growth Chambers Market Size Sees Promising Growth to Cross Highest Revenue by 2026 – Emerging Trends and Forecast Analysis Report

Global Plant Growth Chambers Market accounted for $399.6 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $687.4 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.2%. Rise in demand for food, rising global population, and technological advancements in biological engineering are the factors favouring the market growth. However, short purchase cycle is hampering the market growth. Moreover, growing trend of sustainable agriculture provides opportunity for the market growth over the forecast period.

The reports titled “The Plant Growth Chambers Market” and forecast to 2026 gives a detailed analysis of the market with key company profiles. The market is evaluated based on segments and covers essential statistics and details for current and future market scenarios. The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making.

Some of the key players in the Global Plant Growth Chambers market are Aralab, Hettich Benelux B.V., Freezers India, Brs Bvba, Darwin Chambers, Thermo Fisher, Conviron, Caron, Percival Scientific, Binder Gmbh, Weiss Technik and Saveer Biotech Limited.

Based on Function, plant growth segment is projected to increase due to demand from agriculture products and prevention from fungal or bacterial contamination. Plant Growth Chamber, designed for botanical and agricultural research applications including seed germination studies, plant pathology, plant tissue culture studies and plant genetic research. Plant growth chambers are designed to produce environmental conditions (humidity and temperature) that maximize plant growth.

Based on Applications, short plants segment is dominated the market owing to increase area of small plants by incorporating a multi-tier shelf design, regular control of temperature and it has a various features such as low light are driving the market growth.

By Geography, North America dominated the market revenue during the forecast period owing to the presence of major companies and declining arable land area, impact of drought conditions, and the growth in the usage of plant growth chambers in academic research. Europe is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR due to, increase in the usage of plant, growing demand chambers in academic research organizations, pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries and dry climatic conditions are fuelling market growth.

