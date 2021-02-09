Railway Traction Motor Market Analysis 2019 | Industry Updates, Major Players, Size, Demand, Growth and Future Prospects To 2025

The global railway traction motor market is expected to reach $41.63 billion in 2025, from $30.28 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2017 to 2025. Railway traction motors are series-wound brushed DC motors, usually running on approximately 600 Volts. The availability of high-powered semiconductors (such as thyristors and the IGBT) have made the use of much simpler, higher-reliability AC induction motors known as asynchronous traction motors possible. The substantial improvement of the railroads in the twentieth century is connected to the electrification of the rail route lines. Traditionally, railways ran on steam motors. Several nations have adopted railroads electrification, monorail systems, and metros. With the progress in the railroads technologies, and change in vehicular emission restrictions forced on transportation systems across the systems, the progress of the railway traction motor market is expected in future.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

ABB,

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.,

Sulzer Ltd.,

ALSTOM,

Bombardier,

BHEL,

Hyundai Rotem Company,

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,

Saini Group,

VEM Gruppe.

The market is segmented by type, application, and geography. Furthermore, by type of system, it includes direct current traction motor, alternating current traction motor, and synchronous alternating current traction motor. By type of application, it is classified into diesel locomotives, electric multiple units, electric locomotives, and diesel-electric locomotives. Geographic breakdown and deep analysis of each of the aforesaid segments is included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Incorporation of traction motors in the railway engines

Lower emission

Low manufacturing and maintenance costs

Lower down the loss in performance

Restraints:

Rise in price

High investment cost

RAILWAY TRACTION MOTOR MARKET LANDSCAPE

By Type

Direct Current Traction Motor

Alternating Current Traction Motor

Synchronous Alternating Current Traction Motor

By Application

Diesel Locomotives

Electric Multiple Units

Electric Locomotives

Diesel-Electric Locomotives

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

