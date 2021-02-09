Renewable Aviation Fuel Market Expected to Grow at a strong CAGR by 2026 | Honeywell, Renewable Energy, Joule, Royal ,LanzaTech, General Biomass, Neste, TOTAL, Byogy Renewables, Sundrop Fuels, Chevron

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Renewable Aviation Fuel Market” The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

According to Publisher, the Global Renewable Aviation Fuel market is expected to grow at a strong CAGR by 2026 during the forecast period. Haphazard crude oil cost and strict ecological rules and policies are some of the main factors that are encouraging reserves in the renewable aviation fuel market. However, huge production price and lack of accurate information regarding the commercial manufacture of optional fuels are hindering the market growth. Moreover, shift to a renewable source of fuel to power its engine, biofuels have a huge opportunity in helping the aviation industry to meet the emission reduction target in the coming future.

Renewable aviation fuel derived from biomass offers the single largest opportunity to diminish emissions and at the same time make sure that the energy safety for the sector. The airline industry is committed to curb greenhouse gas emissions and accomplish a set target of carbon-neutral growth in the near future.

Based on the application, commercial segments witnessed steady growth in the market due to the rising demand for aviation fuel and emissions in the past few years. The commercial sector is gradually shifting from the use of conventional aviation fuel to renewable fuel. By geography, North America is one of the lucrative markets for both aviation manufacturing and renewable aviation fuel. An improving financial system both at home and globally translated into a good year for US aviation.

Some of the key players profiled in the Renewable Aviation Fuel include Honeywell International Inc., Renewable Energy Group Inc., Joule, Royal DSM, LanzaTech, General Biomass, Neste Oyj, TOTAL SA, Byogy Renewables, Inc., Sundrop Fuels, Inc, Chevron Lummus, Aemetis, Inc., REG Synthetic Fuels, Gevo, Terrabon Inc. and SG Preston Company.

Technologies Covered:

– Synthesized Iso-Paraffinic (SIP) and Alcohol-to-Jet (AJT)

– Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids (HEFA)

– Fischer-Tropsch (FT)

