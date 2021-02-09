Reverse Logistics Market Growth Prospects to 2027 – TOP Vendors are C.H. Robinson Worldwide, CCR Logistics Systems, Core Logistic Private Limited, DB SCHENKER, DHL International, FedEx, Kuehne and Nagel, Safexpress

According to a new market study entitled “Reverse Logistics Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Deployment Type (On-Premise and Cloud) and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Travel & Hospitality, IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, and Others) and Geography, “explains the report, explaining the key drivers of this growth and highlighting key market players and their evolution. The report factors this growth and also highlights the major players in the market and their developments.

The Reverse Logistics Market report is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. The statistics are represented in graphical format for a clear understanding on facts and figures. The readers will find this report very helpful in understanding the Reverse Logistics market in depth.

Reverse logistics in an integrated system of an organization’s supply chain management. To remain competitive and differentiated the companies across the globe showing speedy and reliable service on replacing, repairing, refurbishing of the returned products and disposing off the product waste. Thereby it increases the demand for reverse logistics. The reverse logistics market is anticipated to grow substantially owing to adoption of blockchain technology in the logistics industry.

The report enables you to-

• Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

• Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage

• Identify and understand important and diverse types of Reverse Logistics under development

• Develop market entry and market expansion strategies

• Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

• In-depth analysis of the product’s current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

The “Global Reverse Logistics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of reverse logistics market with detailed market segmentation by return type, end-user and geography.

Leading key Players:-

• C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

• CCR Logistics Systems AG

• Core Logistic Private Limited

• DB SCHENKER

• DHL International GmbH

• FedEx Corporation

• Kuehne and Nagel

• Safexpress Pvt. Ltd.

• United Parcel Service of America, Inc

• YUSEN LOGISTICS CO, LTD

The major driver of reverse logistics market is expanded e-commerce industry. An increase in consumer demand for products from a variety of industries, viz. automotive, medical, consumer electronics, and machines for construction, the packaging is also driving the reverse logistics market. Additionally, strict government rule in the automotive industry resulting in an increase in product recall is another driver of the reverse logistics market. However, uncertainty in the process of reverse logistics and to satisfy customers companies improved their quality checks are limiting the reverse logistics market growth. Moreover, rising need for reverse logistics owing to rising e-waste is creating opportunities for the reverse logistics market.

The global reverse logistics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading reverse logistics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global reverse logistics market is segmented on the basis of return type and end-user. Based on return type, the market is segmented as recalls, commercial returns, repairable returns, and end-of-use returns. On the basis of the end-user the market is segmented into e-commerce, automotive, pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global reverse logistics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

The reverse logistics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting reverse logistics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the reverse logistics market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the reverse logistics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations.

These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from reverse logistics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for reverse logistics in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the reverse logistics market.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

• Imbibe the advancements and progress in the market during the forecast period.

• Understand where the market opportunities lies.

• Compare and evaluate various options affecting the market.

• Pick up on the leading market players within the market.

• Envision the restrictions and restrains that are likely to hamper the market.