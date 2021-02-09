Satellite Ground Station Equipment Market Size, Share, Trend Leading Players Gilat Satellite Networks, Harris CapRock, Hughes Network Systems, ViaSat, VT iDirect, Clyde Space, Comtech Telecommunications, Gigasat, GomSpace, and Inmarsat

Satellite ground stations, or also known as Ground Antenna Sites, are the radio stations that provide RF communication interface for communicating with spacecraft. This communication is done by transmitting and receiving radio waves on a very high frequency range and done with the help of parabolic antenna. Surging demand for HTS (High Throughput Satellite) System for high speed internet access and wide range of value added services such as VOIP, video conferencing and others, is one of the major driver for the growth in the market.

However, one of the restraining factor in the market is the complex installation process associated with the ground station equipments, because even a degree error in the alignment of the VSAT dish could translate into an alignment error of around 600km away from the satellite. Major trend in the market is the government initiatives across the globe for effective communication services by increasing the penetration of internet and voice-based services, which could bring new opportunities in the market in coming years.

The key players influencing the market are:

Gilat Satellite Networks, Harris CapRock, Hughes Network Systems, ViaSat, VT iDirect, Clyde Space, Comtech Telecommunications, Gigasat, GomSpace, and Inmarsat.

Satellite Ground Station Equipment Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years.

Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions.

Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

