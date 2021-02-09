Secure Email Gateway Market Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2027 | Barracuda Networks, Cisco Systems, FireEye, Forcepoint, Hornetsecurity, Microsoft Corporation, Mimecast Services limited., Proofpoint, Sophos, Symantec Corporation

Secure Email Gateway Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud, Hybrid) ; End-user (Telecom and IT, Healthcare, Government, Media and Entertainment, Others) and Geography

Secure email gateways are software, appliances, or hosted services that can be deployed at the mail server or simple mail transfer protocol (SMTP) gateway level to filter out spams, viruses, phishing/spear-phishing attacks, and other malware from the messaging traffic. Data loss prevention (DLP) and email encryption are also often part of a complete secure email gateway solution.

The cloud-based secure email gateway will account for major shares of the encrypted email service market throughout the forecast period. Consequently, the rising popularity and adoption of cloud computing will drive the growth of this product segment in the secure email gateway market.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Barracuda Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems, FireEye, Inc., Forcepoint, Hornetsecurity, Microsoft Corporation, Mimecast Services limited., Proofpoint, Sophos Ltd., Symantec Corporation

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global secure email gateway market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The secure email gateway market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The “Global Secure email gateway Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the secure email gateway industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of secure email gateway market with detailed market segmentation by deployment, end-user, and geography. The global secure email gateway market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading secure email gateway market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the secure email gateway market.

Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY SECURE EMAIL GATEWAY MARKET LANDSCAPE SECURE EMAIL GATEWAY MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS SECURE EMAIL GATEWAY MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS SECURE EMAIL GATEWAY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEPLOYMENT SECURE EMAIL GATEWAY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER SECURE EMAIL GATEWAY MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE SECURE EMAIL GATEWAY MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. BARRACUDA NETWORKS, INC.

11.2. CISCO SYSTEMS

11.3. FIREEYE, INC.

11.4. FORCEPOINT

11.5. HORNETSECURITY

11.6. MICROSOFT CORPORATION

11.7. MIMECAST SERVICES LIMITED.

11.8. PROOFPOINT

11.9. SOPHOS LTD.

11.10. SYMANTEC CORPORATION

