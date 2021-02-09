Sensor Fusion Market Size, Share, Trend Leading Players NXP Semiconductors N.V., Kionix , Robert Bosch , Cummins , Renesas Electronic , MEMSIC , Analog Device , Senion, Microchip Technologies

Sensor fusion is a software that combines the data from several sensors for improving application or system performance. The deficiency of an individual sensor to calculate accurate position and orientation information can be corrected by using multiple sensors information. Surging demand for sensor fusion technique in consumer electronics and automotive applications is fueling the growth in the market.

Increasing demand for smartphones with advanced features and integrated sensors is boosting the market for sensor fusion whereas increasing complexity of software and lack of standardization of technology can act as restraining factors in the market. Growth of IoT technology and development of autonomous or driverless vehicles will bring new opportunities in the market in coming years.

The key players influencing the market are:

NXP Semiconductors N.V., Kionix Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Cummins Inc., Renesas Electronic Corporation, MEMSIC Inc., Analog Device Inc., Senion, Microchip Technologies

Sensor Fusion Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Sensor Fusion Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

