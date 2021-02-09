Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2027: GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson Services, Gilead Sciences, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

The process of developing new small-molecule drugs is divided into two phases, namely, drug discovery and drug development. Drug discovery is defined as the process through which potential new drug molecules are identified. It is a multi-stage process, involving a wide range of scientific disciplines, including biology, chemistry and pharmacology.

The small molecules drugs discovery market is anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for small molecules drugs discovery market in the global market.

Small molecules drugs are used in targeted drug delivery in which small molecules pass through the cell membrane and acts on the specific cellular organelle or protein. The small molecules drugs are able to enter cells easily because of its low molecular weight. These molecules are better than monoclonal antibodies and other large molecule drugs due to their size, easy convertibility to oral form and cost affectivity.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The small molecules drugs discovery market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to increasing drug discovery, increased use of these drugs in treatment of chronic diseases and development across the globe. However, the rising demand of innovative and effective therapies, preference for small molecules and growing number of contract research organizations are likely to grow the market during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Small Molecules Drugs Discovery Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceuticals industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of small molecules drugs discovery market with detailed market segmentation by therapeutic area, process/phase and geography. The global small molecules drugs discovery market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading enteral feeding formulas market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key small molecules drugs discovery market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Pfizer Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

AstraZeneca

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

ALLERGAN

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global small molecules drugs discovery market is segmented on the basis of therapeutic area and process/phase. Based on therapeutic area, the market is classified as oncology, central nervous system, cardiovascular, respiratory, orthopedics, immunology and other therapeutic areas. On the basis of process/phase, the market is divided into target ID/ validation, hit generation & selection, lead identification and lead optimization.

