Sound Level Meters Market Development, Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023 | 3M, Norsonic AS, RION Co., Ltd., Svantek , Testo SE & Co. KGaA, TES Electrical Electronic Corp., NTi Audio, and Casella

A sound level meter is a handheld instrument with a microphone used for acoustic measurements by determining sound pressure. The diaphragm of the microphone responds to changes in air pressure caused by sound waves. This movement of the diaphragm, which involves, the sound pressure deviation, is therefore converted into an electrical signal. The sound level meter needs to know the sensitivity of the particular microphone being used. Through this information, the instrument can accurately convert the electrical signal back to a sound pressure and display the resulting sound pressure level. The global sound level meters market is expected to reach $1,414 million in 2023 from $998 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2017 to 2023.

Over the last seven to eight years, there is an increase in insurgency against non-ecofriendly sound devices owing to the hazardous impact of high decibel noise on the environment. To control the non-auditory and auditory effects of noise pollution, the level of sound must be measured first, which has led to an increase in demand for sound level meters. In addition, high investment by government to maintain the environment quality fuels the market growth.

However, limited accuracy over a selected range of sound leading to incorrect reading in some cases restricts this growth. High precision of these meters than other audio analyzers provides an opportunity for the market growth.

The global sound level meter market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, it is classified into ordinary sound level meters and precision sound level meters. Applications covered in the study include factories & enterprises, environment protection, transportation, R&D, and others. By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.

Prominent players operating in this market are 3M, Cirrus Research Plc, Brel & Kjr, Norsonic AS, RION Co., Ltd., Svantek Inc., Testo SE & Co. KGaA, TES Electrical Electronic Corp., NTi Audio, and Casella Inc.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global sound level meters market across major regions as well as estimated revenues generated during the forecast period.

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2017 to 2023 to help manufacturers analyze the market effectively.

All the projections in the report are based on an analysis of the current market trends and highlight the market potential from 2016 to 2023, in terms of value.

The report conducts extensive analysis of the market by closely following key product positioning and monitoring top contenders within the market framework.

The report also provides qualitative as well as quantitative market trends to help stakeholders understand the situations that prevail in the market.

SMALL CELL POWER AMPLIFIER MARKET KEY SEGMENTATION:

By Type

Ordinary Sound Level Meters

Precision Sound Level Meters

By Application

Factories & Enterprises

Environment Protection

Transportation

R&D

Others

