Space Launch Services Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.0% to reach $36.99 billion by 2026

Global Space Launch Services Market is accounted for $9.68 billion in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.0% to reach $36.99 billion by 2026. Demand for Commercial Non-Geostationary Satellite Orbit (NGSO) Launches, small satellites, advancements in Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) technology, increase in space exploration missions are few factors impacting the market growth.

The trend toward manufacturers forming consolidated service companies are also involved in the emergence of new international satellite communications services along with changing regulatory framework, demand for micro-launcher compatible payload delivery, new entrants in the satellite business want quick access to space as well as institutions are backing the development of micro-launchers which will greatly impact the market. The limited availability of appropriate launch systems will curb the deployment pace of small satellites. However, lack of operational measures for the disposal of orbital debris and limited intellectual resources and lack of skilled workforce pose challenge for industry.

Some of the key players in Global Space Launch Services market are China Great Wall Industry, Eurockot, ILS International Launch Services, Lockheed Martin, Arianespace, Antrix, Boeing, Spacex, Space International Services, Spaceflight, Starsem, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Orbital ATK and United Launch Services (ULS).

Based on Orbit, The transformation of the space industry is largely driven by innovations in launch and satellite manufacturing technology. the continuously evolving cutting-edge technologies like Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) an application built upon Heisenberg’s, Planck’s and Feynman’s principles of quantum physics for secure distribution of very long encryption keys quantum electrodynamics (QED) are propelling astrospatial architecture. Increased use of commercial launch services, including low-earth orbit satellite launches and resupply missions to the International Space Station (ISS) has been a major catalyst for the dynamic commercial space industry. For companies wanting to move beyond orbit for reasons that range from asteroid mining to exploration mission’s problems that run the spectrum to the unpredictable nature.

Based on Payload segment, the recent advent of smallsats, spacecraft that weigh anywhere from an ounce to as much as a few hundred pounds, has upended that status quo. The same advances in electronics and communications technologies are allowing scientists and engineers to design smallsats and coordinated networks of multiple smallsats (known as smallsat constellations). These satellites typically weighing anything between 1 to 10 kg are made of off-the-shelf parts, and manufactured in just a matter of days, thus lowering the barrier to entry for commercial entities from complexity, timing and cost perspective. Increasing intelligence of satellites and concepts like SpaceDataHighway, machine learning and blockchain are revolutionizing the industry. SSL is working with NASA and DARPA for the development of satellite servicing technologies to provide operators with flexibility to inspect, augment, refuel, and repair satellites in GEO and LEO orbits. Shared satellite platform arrangements like CondoSats, PODS (Payload Orbital Delivery System), and hosted payloads are providing more frequent and cost-effective access to space, and companies.

North America is projected to dominate the market owing to the increasing demand for launch services for satellites, human spacecraft, and space probes. Furthermore, increased investments in space exploration missions are driving the region. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to innovation in the commercial launch sector. China launched 2 new rockets supporting orbital satellite carriers.

