Surgical Site Infection Control Market – 3M Company, Johnson & Johnson, Becton, Dickinson, Biomerieux SA, Kimberly-Clark, Steris Corporation, Pacon Manufacturing, American Polyfilm, Ansell, Lac-Mac, Belimed, Getinge

According to Publisher, the Global Surgical Site Infection Control Market is accounted for $3705.7 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $6,519.9 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Factors such as rising number of surgeries, increase in hospital acquired infection and rapidly increasing geriatric population are fueling the market growth. However, rise in use of outpatient treatment and lack of awareness of hospital infection prevention and control are hampering the market growth.

Know More|Get Sample Copy at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00016360

Based on type, Superficial Incisional Surgical Site Infection (SSI) segment has witnessed the significant market growth during the forecast period. Due to it occurs only in the area of the skin where the incision was made within 30 days after the operation. By Geography, North America accounts for the largest market share during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the rising geriatric population and growing demand for non-invasive aesthetic procedures are driving the market in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Surgical Site Infection Control Market include 3M Company, Johnson & Johnson, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biomerieux SA, Kimberly-Clark, Steris Corporation, Pacon Manufacturing Corp., American Polyfilm Inc, Ansell Limited, Lac-Mac Limited, Belimed AG and Getinge Group.

Type of Infections Covered:

– Deep Incisional Surgical Site Infection (SSI)

– Organ or Space Surgical Site Infection (SSI)

– Superficial Incisional Surgical Site Infection (SSI)

Procedures Covered:

– Cesarean Section

– Gastric Bypass

– Cataract Surgery

– Dental Restoration

– Other Procedures

Get Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00016360

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.