Telecom Cyber Security Market is Projected to Show Significant Growth by Forecast 2019- 2027 with Focusing on key Vendors- BAE Systems, Cisco Systems, Huntsman Security, IBM Corporation, Kaspersky Lab, MWR InfoSecurity, Prodaft Sarl

The “Global Telecom Cyber Security Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of telecom cyber security market with detailed market segmentation by component, end-user and geography. The global telecom cyber security market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading telecom cyber security market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The telecom cyber security incorporates tools and solutions for the detection, analysis and responses to potential cyber risks within the telecommunication industry. Telecom industries today are more prone to cyber-attacks and security threats than ever owing to the sensitive data. Such companies operate on critical infrastructure and most of these organizations store information relating to the addresses and financial information of their customers. Besides, government bodies often target these companies for covert surveillance. The cyber security solutions are hence of critical importance for these telecom companies to safeguard the data of their organization and customers.

Top Key Players:

BAE Systems plc

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Huntsman Security

IBM Corporation

Kaspersky Lab

MWR InfoSecurity Limited

Prodaft Sarl

PT. Sarana Solusindo Informatika (SOLUSI)

Senseon Tech LTD.

Symantec Corporation

The telecom cyber security market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing incidents of the security breach by cyber criminals and hacktivists. Moreover, a shifting focus of the telecom industries from traditional business models to sophisticated technologies such as securing end-subscriber devices is further expected to drive the telecom cyber security market. Nonetheless, the market is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the key players during the forecast period.

The global telecom cyber security market is segmented on the basis of components and end-user. Based on components, the market is segmented as hardware, software and services. On the basis of the end-user, the market is segmented as small businesses, medium businesses and large businesses.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global telecom cyber security market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The telecom cyber security market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

