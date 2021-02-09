Thermal Printing Market to 2027 insights shared in a detailed report – Brother Industries, Fujitsu Ltd, Honeywell International, Sato Holdings Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Star Micronics, Toshiba Corporation

The thermal printing market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the forecast period on account of the growth of the e-commerce industry and increasing usage of the technology for on-demand printing applications. Besides, growing concerns towards product safety and anti-counterfeit are further expected to augment the market growth. However, strict printing regulations may hamper the growth of the thermal printing market. On the other hand, demand for barcode printers in the supply chain is likely to offer significant growth opportunity for the key players operating in the thermal printing market.

The global thermal printing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading thermal printing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The List of Companies

1. Bixolon

2. Brother Industries, Ltd.

3. Fujitsu Ltd.

4. Honeywell International Inc.

5. Sato Holdings Corporation

6. Seiko Epson Corporation

7. Star Micronics Co., Ltd.

8. Toshiba Corporation

9. TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd

10. Zebra Technologies Corp.

The global thermal printing market is segmented on the basis of technology, printer type, and vertical. Based on technology, the market is segmented as direct thermal (DT), thermal transfer (TT), and dye diffusion thermal transfer (D2T2). On the basis of the printer type, the market is segmented as Barcode printers, RFID printers, POS printers, kiosk & ticket printers, and others. The market on the basis of the vertical is classified as industrial & manufacturing, healthcare, transportation & logistics, retail, government, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global thermal printing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The thermal printing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting thermal printing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the thermal printing market in these regions.

