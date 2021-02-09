Upcoming Software Security Market Professional Survey report 2025 by Key Players like Cisco Systems, CA Technologies, Check Point Software Technologies, IBM, Microsoft

Security software comprises a group of security products. The scope primarily includes several areas like data protection, compliance, architecture, e-mail security, web security, governance, data loss prevention, security information and event management, and identity and access. In addition, the security software solution provides various features that include encryption, endpoint monitoring, identity, and access management, intrusion detection, vulnerability scanning, and application and messaging security. Security software is gaining more traction among large enterprises because they help protect business-critical information from unauthorized access and data theft. Security software enables organizations to keep their computer systems protected from various threats such as malware, worms, and other potential threats.

With the increasing demand for the integrated security group, the market is witnessing a high growth rate during the forecast period. End-users primarily prefer those vendors that provide integrated and converged security suites, as against opting for different security suites that may lead to integration issues. Therefore, there is a high adoption of solutions with better integration.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Upcoming Software Security Market aiming to reduce time to market for products and services, reduce operational cost, improve business efficiency, and operational performance. With the help of upcoming software security, various organizations can secure their crucial information, and increase productivity and efficiency. They can be installed either on-premises or even through the networks of the vendors. In addition, the solutions are proven to be reliable and improve scalability. The report discusses software, services, service models, end-user, and regions. Further, the report provides details about the major challenges impacting market growth.

According to Publisher, the Global Upcoming Software Security Market is expected to reach $35.85 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of around 32.48% during the forecast period. The ubiquity of the Internet and the constant need for employees to be online are contributing to the increased vulnerability to cyberattacks, as is the fact that ever-more physical items are connected to IoT. Another factor driving the demand for AI-based security solutions is the shortage of cybersecurity professionals. In the US, there is a shortage of more than 200,000 cybersecurity professionals. In addition, with an increase in rapid technology changes and the high adoption rate of BYOD has fueled the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report provides a wide-ranging evaluation of the market. It provides in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and supportable projections and assumptions about the market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions based on the vendor’s portfolio, blogs, whitepapers, and vendors presentations. Thus, the research report serves every side of the market and is segmented based on regional markets, type, applications, and end-users.

Countries and Vertical Analysis: The report contains an in-depth analysis of the vendor profiles, which include financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategy, and views; and competitive landscape. The key and the prominent vendors covered in the report include Cisco Systems, CA Technologies, Check Point Software Technologies, IBM, Microsoft, and Salesforce.com. Most of the major players are in the American region. The vendors have been identified based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D.

The counties covered in report are the US, Canada, Mexico, the UK, France, Germany, India, China, and, Japan. Among these, Japan, the US, and China are expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period (2017-2023) owing to an increase in the penetration rate of connected devices and growing mobile software security segment.

Regional Analysis: Americas is the dominating region, which holds the largest share of the Global Upcoming Software Security Market owing to the presence of major players in this region. In addition, they have the largest base for technological innovations and adoption, one of the global producers of the automation equipment, and is the home to several domestic industries. Asia Pacific (APAC) is among the fastest growing regions in the Global Upcoming Software Security Market. The region boasts of major developing economies with a focus on increasing data centers and the growing penetration rate of connected devices. In addition, the government is focused on ICT infrastructure development owing to the increasing demand for safety and security of the information. EMEA is the third largest contributor in the Global Upcoming Software Security Market owing to the increasing demand for automated communication systems.

