Virtual Training Market Grow at a CAGR of 16.5% During the Forecast Period 2019-2024 | BAE Systems, L-3 Link Simulation & Training, CAE, Thales, Boeing, Airbus, FlightSafety, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon

Virtual training is a simulated virtual environment which is created to assess the capabilities of trainees to select the right resource. The virtual training simulation is of two kinds, namely instructor-led training and non-instructor-supported training. Simulation, by definition, is a process of imitation of an operation of a real-world system or a process. Growing awareness of virtual training has positively driven market growth. Fields such as civil aviation, military, e-learning, serious gaming, simulation-based gaming, entertainment, digital manufacturing, and healthcare use the technology widely, due to it’s the advantages such as ease handling & understanding, offers a virtual environment as close as real one, and efficiency of training. According to this study, over the next five years the Virtual Training market will register a 16.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5300 million by 2024, from US$ 2470 million in 2019.

Virtual training is a training method in which a simulated virtual environment is used. In this environment an instructor is able to explain, show or test certain abilities that can contribute to the learning process. It is used in wide area of applications, including in flight simulation, simulation-based gaming, serious games, healthcare training, energy, transportation training, e-learning, military & navy, digital manufacturing, and others.

Leading Virtual Training Market Players:

BAE Systems, L-3 Link Simulation & Training, CAE, Thales, Boeing, Airbus, FlightSafety, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Cubic, Rheinmetall Defence, Rockwell Collins

Segmentation by product type:

Hardware, Software

Segmentation by application:

Military, Civil Aviation, Medical, Entertainment, Other

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Virtual Training Market Size

2.2 Virtual Training Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Virtual Training Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Virtual Training Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Virtual Training Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Virtual Training Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Virtual Training Sales by Product

4.2 Global Virtual Training Revenue by Product

4.3 Virtual Training Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Virtual Training Breakdown Data by End User

