Water Treatment Technology Market: Emerging Trends, Highlights and Challenges Forecast 2022 | Calgon Carbon, Danaher, Best Water Technology, Honeywell, Pentair, etc

Water Treatment Technology Market Report, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $192,715 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 4.1% during the period 2016-2022. Valves & controls segment dominated this market, occupying more than 55% share of the market revenue in 2015.

The 3M Company, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Best Water Technology AG, Honeywell International Inc., Pentair Inc., Ashland Hercules, Flowserve Corporation, Nalco, Grundfos, ITT Corporation, Emerson, Dresser, KITZ Corporation, Kirloskar Ebara, Kemira.

Water treatment technology involves removal of impurities contained in water during its use or storage and its conversion into usable form. The water treatment technology market is expected to witness substantial growth owing to increase in water scarcity and its use in various industrial and household sectors. The market for these technologies is well practiced in European and North American markets.

This report studies Water Treatment Technology in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

Water Treatment Technology Market Segment by PUMPING SYSTEM: Pumps, Valves & Controls, Automation Systems.

Water Treatment Technology Market Segment by CHEMICALS: Coagulants & Flocculants, Antifoamants & Defoamers, Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors, Activated Carbon, Biocides, Others.

Global Analysis and Forecasts by MEMBRANE SYSTEM: Reverse Osmosis, Ultrafiltration, Microfiltration, Electro-dialysis, Gas Separation.

KEY BENEFITS

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global water treatment technology market is provided, which gives the scenario of the technologies to be introduced in the future.

This report provides the quantitative analysis of the current market and future estimations through 2014-2022, which assist in identifying the prevailing opportunities for the upcoming products.

Exhaustive analysis on the basis of composition and technology helps in understanding the precise type of technology to be developed for application on specific composition of water to be treated and which would gain prominence in future.

An in-depth analysis of current research in water treatment developments is provided with market dynamic factors to understand the behaviour of the market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

Chapter: 4 WORLD WATER TREATMENT TECHNOLOGY MARKET BY PUMPING SYSTEMS

Chapter: 5 WORLD WATER TREATMENT TECHNOLOGY MARKET BY CHEMICALS

Chapter: 6 WORLD WATER TREATMENT TECHNOLOGY MARKET BY MEMBRANE SYSTEMS

CHAPTER 7 GLOBAL Water Treatment Technology MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 8 COMPANY PROFILE

