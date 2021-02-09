Why is the AI in Fintech Market the Fastest Growing? With Leading Players like Amazon Web Services, ComplyAdvantage, Google, IBM Corporation, Inbenta Technologies Inc., Intel Corporation, IPsoft, Nuance Communications

Financial industry stays ahead in the adoption of new technologies. Big banks such as JP Morgan are the early adopters of disruptive technologies like blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a paradigm-shifting technology that is seamlessly changing the financial sector. Various application of AI in Fintech sector are accurate decision making, automated customer support, claim management, insurance management, fraud detection, virtual financial assistance, predictive analysis, and others. For customers, banks and other financial institution offers real-time access to accounts, personalized financial recommendations, manage savings, making micro-investments, expense tracking, budgeting, and others. The key benefit of AI in Fintech is that it improves the financial services experience. AI in Fintech meets the demands of customers on a real-time basis.

The changing business model in the financial sector and continuous adoption of advanced technology such as artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, the blockchain, and others are significantly driving the AI in Fintech market. The increasing adoption of smartphones is expected to drive the AI in Fintech market significantly during the forecast period. The availability of spatial data and increasing penetration of the internet are among the key drivers for global AI in Fintech market.

Key players profiled in the report include Amazon Web Services, ComplyAdvantage.com, Google, IBM Corporation, Inbenta Technologies Inc., Intel Corporation, IPsoft Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc., Salesforce.com, inc., SAMSUNG

The “Global AI in Fintech Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Fintech industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of AI in Fintech market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, deployment, and geography. The global AI in Fintech market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading AI in Fintech market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global AI in Fintech market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and deployment. Based on component, the market is segmented as software, platform, and services. On the basis of application the market is segmented as virtual assistant, business analytics and reporting, customer behavioral analytics, fraud detection, and others. The market on the basis of deployment is classified as on-premise and cloud based.

