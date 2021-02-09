Wigig Market -Industry Size, Market Growth , Leading Players and Forecast to 2022

Wireless GigaBit Technologyis a short-range wireless technology, which operates in the unlicensed 60 GHz range. The Wireless Gigabit technology provides connectivity speedup to 7 Gbps, which are ten times faster than the current Wi-Fi technologies. Data such as HD videos, audio and multimedia applications can be transferred at high speed can be done up to a range of 10-12 meters without any wire, without compromising on the quality or accuracy.Various benefits of the WiGig Technology are backward compatibility, support of tri-band services and data security.

WiGig technology is being backed by the WiGig Alliance, which is supported by various standardization bodies of the industry such as IEEE, VESA and Wi-Fi Alliance. It is a phenomenal revolution in Video Streaming technology, which requires a continuous flow of information. The WiGig technology supports high-frequency rates and nominal interferences, and its specifications are compliant with the HDMI, A/V equipment & display port interfaces. This makes the connection as simple as connecting as connecting a dongle to the Television with a super speed Wi-Fi.With the ever-increasing need for seamless communication, digital entertainment and demand for wireless networks, the WiGig is emerging as the most sought-after next-generation technology. Many chipset giants and start-ups are also adopting WiGig on a large scale to develop a wide range of products with better features.

End-users

The end users of the Global WiGig Marketmainly include the WiGig Technology Providers, WiGig Chip Suppliers, Raw Material Suppliers, Manufacturing Equipment Providers, Research Institutes, Government Bodies, Private Equity Firms, and Venture Capitalists.

Market Dynamics



The global market for the WiGig technology is expected to grow at the compound annual growth rate of 157.1%. It is expected to be worth 4.8 Billion by 2018. With the emerging trends, Computation Devices and Communication networks will be the largest users of WiGig. The Wireless Gigabit Alliance, along with the members of the alliance has been continuously promoting the technology through consumer shows and plugfests. Some of the WiGig Alliance members include Cisco, Qualcomm, Samsung, and Broadcom. And the usage is expected to grow further in the coming years. Various WiGig usage models such as Instant Wireless Sync, Wireless Display, Wireless Docking and Access contribute to the increased adoption of the technology.

Market Segmentation

The WiGig Market is segmented based on the various Wireless Gigabyte enabled devices and the application markets. The various segments of the WiGig Technology are:

1. Devices:The communication devices include Notebooks, Personal Computers and its Peripherals, Consumer Electronics such as Television, Digital Cameras, Camcorders and Network Infrastructure Devices, Display Devices.

2. Geographic Networks: Based on the geographies covered, the regions are North America (NA), Latin America (LA), Asia-Pacificincluding Japan, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

3. Technology: Integrated Circuit Chip and System On Chip

4. Application: Networking, Commercial, and Consumer Electronics

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America is currently dominating the Global Wireless Gigabyte Market due to the early adoption of technology with increasing number of trade relationships of America with other countries. However, Asia-Pacific is also moving ahead in the race with the increased adoption of WiGig Technology.

Key Players

Wireless Gigabit Market has some prominent players such as Samsung Electric Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Cisco Systems Ltd. (U.S.), Qualcomm Atheors (U.S.),Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (U.K.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), NVIDIA (U.S.),Broadcom Corporation (U.S.),NEC Corporation (Japan), MediaTek (Taiwan)and AzureWave Technologies (Taiwan).

