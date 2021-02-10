12.2% CAGR, Healthcare CMO Market is Growing $223,355.6 Million by 2027: Recipharm AB, Fareva, Lonza, Piramal Enterprises, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Healthcare CMO Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Service (Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Services and Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Services), and Geography

The global healthcare CMO market accounted to US$ 80,479.4 in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 223,355.6 Mn by 2027.

Over the forecast period of 2019-2027, the Healthcare CMO market is expected to experience a substantial growth rate. The report will highlight various factors such as drivers, futures trends and opportunities behind the growth rate. The report will also provide insights on how the market will behave during the forecast period, and its potential impact on market segments, sub-segments and industry verticals at short term, midterm and long term basis. The market numbers presented in the report, are also portrayed in the graphical format for developing better understanding and analyzing the market.

The Healthcare CMO market report provides a comprehensive analysis with qualitative and quantitative insights of the market by various segment types at global, regional and country level. In the report 2017 will be considered as historic year, 2018 as a base year and forecast period will be 2019-2027. The report comprehensively identifies and analyze the growing trends along with major driving factor such as increasing digitization rate, high demands from end-users’ industries, challenges and opportunities within the Healthcare CMO market. The report will also consist of exhaustive profiling in terms of their business overview, key financial facts, products and services, SWOT analysis and recent development of key players operating in the market. The Healthcare CMO market report exhaustively covers strategic moves adopted by various key players such as new product launches, joint ventures, product developments, merges and accusations among others in the last two to three that impacts the Healthcare CMO market. The report focuses on major five geographical regions i.e., North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, which are further sub-segmented into 17 major countries.

Companies profiled are –

Royal DSM

Catalent, Inc

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Recipharm AB (publ)

Fareva

Lonza

Piramal Enterprises Ltd

Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Almac Group

FAMAR Health Care Services

The growth of the healthcare contract manufacturing organizations market is growing owing to the advantages offered by the contract manufacturing companies. These companies provides services to the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and medical device companies. For the biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies the CMO offers various beneficial services right form the producing of small quantities of materials for R&D purposes, larger amounts for clinical study and eventually large-scale production for commercialization.

