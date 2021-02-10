$314.3 Million, Metagenomics Market is Growing at a CAGR 7.7% by 2027 – Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Qiagen, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Perkinelmer

Metagenomics can be defined as the study of the metagenome, which is collective genome of microorganisms. The microorganisms are collected from an environmental samples and the studies are conducted to provide information on the microbial diversity and ecology of a specific environment. The study of microorganism is conducted through the shotgun metagenomics technology/ technique which is used to extract the DNA from the environmental sample and sequence the small fragments.

Over the forecast period of 2019-2027, the Metagenomics market is expected to experience a substantial growth rate. The report will highlight various factors such as drivers, futures trends and opportunities behind the growth rate. The report will also provide insights on how the market will behave during the forecast period, and its potential impact on market segments, sub-segments and industry verticals at short term, midterm and long term basis. The market numbers presented in the report, are also portrayed in the graphical format for developing better understanding and analyzing the market.

The Metagenomics market report provides a comprehensive analysis with qualitative and quantitative insights of the market by various segment types at global, regional and country level. In the report 2017 will be considered as historic year, 2018 as a base year and forecast period will be 2019-2027. The report comprehensively identifies and analyze the growing trends along with major driving factor such as increasing digitization rate, high demands from end-users’ industries, challenges and opportunities within the Metagenomics market. The report will also consist of exhaustive profiling in terms of their business overview, key financial facts, products and services, SWOT analysis and recent development of key players operating in the market. The Metagenomics market report exhaustively covers strategic moves adopted by various key players such as new product launches, joint ventures, product developments, merges and accusations among others in the last two to three that impacts the Metagenomics market. The report focuses on major five geographical regions i.e., North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, which are further sub-segmented into 17 major countries.

Companies profiled are –

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Qiagen

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Perkinelmer Inc.

Illumina Inc.

F Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

Pacific Bioscience of California, Inc.

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the metagenomics market by type and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.

The report analyzes factors affecting metagenomics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. The report also includes the profiles of key metagenomics manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

