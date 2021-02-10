3D Magnetic Sensor Market 2019 Emerging Growth with Leading Companies- Infineon, Allegro MicroSystems, NXP Semiconductors and more…

A new market study, titled “Global 3D Magnetic Sensor Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

3D Magnetic Sensor Market



3D magnetic sensor is a sensor that can detect magnetic signals in X, Y, and, Z directions. The AK09970N supports wide measurement range with high resolution in 3D detection and captures magnetic fields in 3-dimensions. The sensor family is ideally suited for the measurement of three-dimensional movement within a magnetic field, linear slide movement as well as 360° angle rotation. The semiconductor manufacturing technology has facilitated the production of huge quantity of cost-effective sensors for high valued applications such as industrial motors, mid-level automobile segment, and low-cost consumer electronic segment.

The 3D sensors provide various advantages such as high-performance, low implementation, and maintenance cost, in addition to, no requirement for the microfabrication of the magnetic material will contribute to the growing demand for the 3D sensors

The following manufacturers are covered:

Infineon Technologies

Allegro MicroSystems

NXP Semiconductors

STMicroelectronics

Analog Devices

Asahi Kasei

Bosch

Honeywell International

Micronas Semiconductor

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4465543-global-3d-magnetic-sensor-market-professional-survey-report-2019

This report focuses on 3D Magnetic Sensor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 3D Magnetic Sensor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of 3D Magnetic Sensor in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their 3D Magnetic Sensor manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Segment by Type

Rotary 3D Magnetic Sensor

Linear 3D Magnetic Sensor

Segment by Application

Automobile

Industrial

Consumer Electronics



View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4465543-global-3d-magnetic-sensor-market-professional-survey-report-2019

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)