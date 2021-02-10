Active Network Management Market Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities 2019-2027 | Key Player are ABB, Oracle, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Schneider Electric

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Active Network Management (ANM) refers to an automated system or software which helps to manage real-time network constraint so that the replacement of existing assets can be avoided. Active Network Management is used to manage the network parameter which are voltage, power, phase balance, reactive power and frequency with a predetermined limit. Due to rapid advancement in the market, along with that rapid growth in renewable energy, it is expected that Active Network Management market will grow in recent times.

MARKET DYNAMICS

As organizations primary focus has been growing for availability of Uninterruptible Transmission of Electricity, Industries are shifting towards usage of renewable energy and along with that adoption of efficient transmission of energy is going to influence the Active Network Management market. Emerging usage of Internet on things (IoT) in the industry is anticipated to witness increased the demand of Active Network Management, which in turn are expected to generate untapped opportunity for the Active Network Management Market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Active Network Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Active Network Management industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Active Network Management market with detailed market segmentation by technology, type and geography. The global ACTIVE NETWORK MANAGEMENT market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading ACTIVE NETWORK MANAGEMENT market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Active Network Management market is segmented on the basis of Component, Organization Size and Application Area. Based on Component, the market is segmented into Software and Professional Services. On the basis of Organization Size the market is segmented into Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises. On the basis of Application Area, the market is segmented into Power and Energy and Utilities.

Top Key Players in Active Network Management Market:

– ABB

– Oracle

– GENERAL ELECTRIC

– Schneider Electric

– SIEMENS

– Cisco

– IBM

– Landis+Gyr

– Smarter Grid Solutions

– ZIV

Active Network Management Market Segments by Regions:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Key Takeaways Active Network Management Market Landscape Active Network Management Market – Key Industry Dynamics Active Network Management Market – Global Market Analysis Active Network Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Product Type Active Network Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Tow Head Type Active Network Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Technology Active Network Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – End User Active Network Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Active Network Management Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

