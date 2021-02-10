Atomic Magnetometers – Global Market Outlook 2017-2026

According to Publisher, the Global Atomic Magnetometers Market is growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2017 to 2026. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth are high sensitivity to weak magnetic fields, low initial cost, low maintenance cost. However, design issues faced by engineers and necessity to heat sensor vapor cell before operation may hamper the market growth.

Atomic magnetometers are the devices, which are used for high sensitivity detection of magnetic fields in a large number of applications such as locating unexploded underground structures to detecting biomagnetic fields associated with heart and brain. Atomic magnetometers also enable accurate prediction of studies related to drug delivery for pharmaceutical development.

By Product, the Spin-Exchange Relaxation-Free (SERF) Magnetometer segment is growing significantly to during the forecast period due to their high sensitivity per unit volume towards biomagnetic fields. The sensitivity of SERF magnetometers improves upon traditional atomic magnetometers by eliminating the dominant cause of atomic spin decoherence caused by spin-exchange collisions among the alkali metal atoms. By geography, Asia Pacific has the highest market growth during the forecast period attributed to the consumer electronics industry coupled with rapid industrialization in countries including China, Japan, and India.

Some of the key players of Atomic Magnetometers Market include Sinclair Research Center, Inc., Lawrence Berkley National Laboratory, Sandia National Laboratories, Varian Associates, Intel Corporation, The Charles Stark Draper Laboratory, Inc., Southwest Sciences, Inc., Lawrence Berkley National Laboratory, Georgia Tech Research Corporation and Singer Company.

Products Covered:

– Spin-Exchange Relaxation-Free (SERF) Magnetometer

– Cold Atomic Magnetometry

Channels Covered:

– Distributor

– Direct Sales

End Users Covered:

– Biological

– Medical

– Other End Users

Applications Covered:

– Magnetic Resonance Imaging

– Nuclear Magnetic Resonance

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Atomic Magnetometers Market, By Product

6 Global Atomic Magnetometers Market, By Channel

7 Global Atomic Magnetometers Market, By End User

8 Global Atomic Magnetometers Market, By Application

9 Global Atomic Magnetometers Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

