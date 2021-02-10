Automotive Biometric Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Key Players like Hitachi, Ltd., Fujitsu Limited, Nuance Communications, Voxx International Corporation, Safran S.A, Synaptics Incorporated, ASSA ABLOY AB (HID Global Corporation), BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd

This Automotive Biometric Industry report assesses the revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels, and thus provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the segments and sub-segments over the forecast period. This report centers on the Automotive Biometric in the global market, particularly in regions such as North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key players profiled in the report include Hitachi, Ltd., Fujitsu Limited, Nuance Communications, Voxx International Corporation, Safran S.A, Synaptics Incorporated, ASSA ABLOY AB (HID Global Corporation), BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Fingerprint Cards AB (publ), and Methode Electronics, Inc.

Increase in need for safety is the major factor that drives the growth of the automotive biometric vehicle access system market. The biometric system asks for biological evidence such as fingerprint scan and facial & voice recognition, which increase the level of safety. Biometric access system does not ask for passwords thus making it difficult to be hacked or stolen. Moreover, hackers cannot easily track down the passwords as access is given on the owner’s recognition. In addition, biometric vehicle systems are easier and faster with respect to the operating pace. Some of the car manufacturers such as Ford, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen plan to incorporate the biometric system in the cars for the safety and convenience of the customers.

The market is segmented based on technology, type, and country. Technology is further divided into fingerprint scan, voice recognition, face recognition, and others. Based on vehicle type, it is classified as a passenger car and commercial vehicle. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

