Bioethanol Fuel Market 2019 Comprehensive Study with Top Key Players- Poet, Adm, Valero, Green Plains, Flint Hills Resources and more…
Biofuel generally refers to a solid, liquid or gas fuel made of biomass or extracted, which can replace gasoline and diesel produced by petroleum. It is an important direction for the development and utilization of renewable energy. Rising demand from Asia-Pacific region a major driver for the growth of the Bioethanol Fuel market. This report focuses on Bioethanol Fuel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bioethanol Fuel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Bioethanol Fuel in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Bioethanol Fuel manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Poet
ADM
Valero
Green Plains
Flint Hills Resources
Abengoa Bioenergy
Pacific Ethanol
CropEnergies
Raizen
Cargill
The Andersons
BP
Big River Resources
Vivergo
Jilin Fuel Ethanol
China Agri-Industries Holdings
Tianguan Group
COFCO Biochemical (AnHui)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Corn-based Ethanol
Sugarcane-based Ethanol
Cellulosic Ethanol
Others
Segment by Application
Industrial Fuels
Transportation Fuels
Chemical Industry
