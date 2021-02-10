Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Key Players like Beck Technology, Ltd., Autodesk, Inc., Dassault Systemes SA, Trimble Navigation Ltd., Synchro Software Ltd., Pentagon Solutions Ltd., Bentley Systems

This Building Information Modeling (BIM) Industry report assesses the revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels, and thus provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the segments and sub-segments over the forecast period. This report centers on the Building Information Modeling (BIM) in the global market, particularly in regions such as North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The key players profiled in the report include Beck Technology, Ltd., Autodesk, Inc., Dassault Systemes SA, Trimble Navigation Ltd., Synchro Software Ltd., Pentagon Solutions Ltd., Bentley Systems, Inc., AECOM, Nemetschek AG. and Asite Solutions Limited.

World BIM market is segmented based on solution, software deployment type, end-user, vertical and geography. BIM has been increasingly adopted across different verticals encompassing commercial, residential, institutional, and industrial and infrastructure. The adoption rate among commercial and infrastructure is growing rapidly owing to mandates in accordance with government regulations. BIM software models are either delivered through cloud or on-premise modes to the customers. Cloud-based solutions are gaining increased popularity among customers owing to cost-effectiveness and easy access over on-premise models.

Geographically, the BIM market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, the Middle East and Africa (LAMEA). Asia-Pacific would be the fastest-growing region owing to the high adoption of BIM in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

