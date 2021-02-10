Compressive Study on Application Containerization as a Service Market By Top Key Players Cisco Systems, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, IBM Corporation, Apcera, Red Hat, VMware, Joyent, Rancher Labs

The Application Containerization as a Service is a virtualization method used for deploying and running the distributed applications without launching a complete virtual machine (VM) for any application. It allows the enterprises to augment their core competencies, which includes network, security, connectivity, end-to-end services level monitoring, and customer relationships. Some of the significant drivers of application containerization as a service market are ongoing modernization of existing business-critical applications and boosting demand for business agility and faster time-to-market.

The growing emergence of application container extension and security risks associated with the application container technology are the factors which may hamper the application containerization as a service market. However, the increasing mounting adoption of IoT among various vertical, and gaining momentum in microservices architecture are creating opportunities which will increase the demand for application containerization as a service market in the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Apcera, Red Hat, Inc., VMware, Inc., Joyent Inc., Rancher Labs, and Docker

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global application containerization as a service market based on product, deployment type, and vertical. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Application Containerization as a Service market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The Application Containerization as a Service market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting the application containerization as a service market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the application containerization as a service market.

