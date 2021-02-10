Computer Numerical Control Market Emerging Trends and Competitive Landscape Forecast 2016-2022

Overview of Computer Numerical Control Market

Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Market Report forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $18,293 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 5.5% during the period 2016 – 2022.The industrial machinery sector is expected to dominate the global CNC market during the forecast period. Europe is expected to be the leading contributor to the global revenue during the forecast period.

Increase in demand in mass production plants for various applications including electronic parts manufacturing, machining plastics, engraving steel, thermoforming, and machining graphite have fostered the adoption of CNC. In addition, the increase in production efficiency and better accuracy and precision of equipment in various sectors such as aerospace, automobile, healthcare, electronics, and industrial machinery are expected to drive the market growth. However, high cost of CNC machines with highly advanced software languages restrict the market growth. Innovative developments in technologies and machine tool equipment along with increase in number of application areas such as micro drilling, dispensing, dental, and rapid prototyping are expected to provide numerous opportunities for the growth and development of the CNC market.

The Major players reported in the market include:

The market comprises key manufacturers such as Fagor Automation, GSK CNC EQUIPMENT Co. Ltd, Soft Servo Systems, Heidenhain GmbH, Sieb & Meyer AG, Bosch Rexroth AG, Haas Automation, Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Fanuc Corporation, and Sandvik AB.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

BY MACHINE TOOL TYPE

Lathes

Mills

Routers

Grinders

Others (Plasma cutters, Drill press, electric discharge machining, welding and winding machines)

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

Aerospace and defense

Automobile

Electronics

Healthcare

Industrial machinery

Others (consumer goods, metal and mining, and transportation)

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD COMPUTER NUMERICAL CONTROL MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 5 WORLD COMPUTER NUMERICAL CONTROL MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 WORLD COMPUTER NUMERICAL CONTROL MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

