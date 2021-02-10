Digital Badges Market Study Offering Deep Insight Related to Growth Trends until 2027: Badgecraft, Basno, Concentric Sky, EbizON, Forall Systems, LearningTimes, Nocti Business Solutions, Portfolium

The digital badge is a digital representation of skill, experience, or achievement gathered through online learning environments. The digital badges are usually associated with images and some metadata. These badges, when combined with points or leaderboards, can become gamification elements enabling users to compete and learn with each other.

The “Global Digital Badges Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of digital badges market with detailed market segmentation by component, application and geography. The global digital badges market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading digital badges market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Top Key Players profiles in this report includes, Badgecraft, Basno, Inc., Concentric Sky, Inc., EbizON, Forall Systems, Inc., LearningTimes, Nocti Business Solutions, Portfolium, Inc., Professional Examination Service, Youtopia

The digital badges market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as a surge in the number of online platforms for education and learning, coupled with the growing count of digital users. Moreover, improved focus on employees’ professional development is further likely to boost the market growth. However, poor IT infrastructure in the developing countries may hamper the growth of the digital badges market. On the other hand, gamification in the education industry is expected to showcase symbolic growth opportunities for players involved in digital badges market during the forecast period.

The global digital badges market is segmented on the basis of component and application. Based on component, the market is segmented as platform and services. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as academics and corporate.

The digital badges Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions.

The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

The reports cover key developments in the digital badges market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

