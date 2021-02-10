Drilling Equipment Market Growth, Trends, Technological Innovation and Forecast to 2027 | Akkerman, Astec Industries, Atlas Copco, CREG TBM Germany, Herrenknecht, Hitachi Zosen, Sandvik, SANY Group

The drilling equipment encompasses hoisting equipment, rotation equipment, mud circulation equipment, drill pipe, safety equipment, and all machinery that are employed in the drilling of a wellbore. Drilling equipment are designed to operate in a harsh and remote environment for off-shore drilling applications. These equipment provide with safer, speedy, and effective drilling operations while reducing carbon footprint. Some examples of drilling equipment include drill bits, logging tools, drilling fluids, rotary hoses, and others.

The drilling equipment market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increased refining and extraction activities coupled with growing consumption of oil. Furthermore, shifting focus on shale gas reserves and other unconventional oil fields is likely to propel the growth of the drilling equipment market. However, fluctuating raw material prices may hamper the growth of the drilling equipment market in the forecast period.

Some of the key players of Drilling Equipment Market:

Akkerman Inc., Astec Industries, Inc., Atlas Copco, BESSAC (Soletanche Bachy), China Communications Construction Company, CREG TBM Germany GmbH, Herrenknecht AG, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Sandvik AB, SANY Group

The research report on Drilling Equipment Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market status and development trend, including types, applications, growth, opportunities, rising technology, competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. Drilling Equipment Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

The global drilling equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. Based on product type, the market is segmented as drill bits, drill collars, drilling jars, drilling motors, drill swivels, and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as on-shore and off-shore.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Drilling Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Drilling Equipment market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Drilling Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Drilling Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

