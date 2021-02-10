Driving Protection Gear Market is Expected to Grow at High CAGR During 2027

This market research report provides a big picture on “Driving Protection Gear Market”, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the “Driving Protection Gear Market’s hike in terms of revenue.

Driving protective gear refers to the equipment that protects people from harm while driving. It is generally used by motorcycle riders. It includes safety helmet, armor, gloves, jacket, shoe, goggles, kidney belt, and knee & elbow protection. Accident incidences occur worldwide, which has led to a huge demand for driving protection gear globally.

Rising popularity of bike riding and rapid penetration of superbikes and cruiser bikes in developing countries has driven the demand for the driving protection gear market. This has increased traffic fatalities and stringent regulation of governments on safety and security are also driving the driving protection gear market. The growing number of racing tournaments, rapidly developing economies, increased disposable income, and improved standard of living of people in emerging economies. These are creating opportunities for the driving protection gear market.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. Alpinestars S. p. A

2. Arai Helmets

3. Bell Racing

4. Dainese S. p. A

5. EVS Sports

6. Fox Head Inc

7. Leatt Corporation

8. OMP Racing S. p. A

9. SCOTT Sports SA

10. ThorMX (U. S. )

The global Driving Protection Gear market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and distribution channel. Based on type, the market is segmented as helmets, jackets, knee pads, gloves, shoes, and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into motorcycle, scooter, step-through, and others. Based on distribution channel the market is segmented into specialty stores, mass merchandisers, and online retail.

The report assists in determining and analyzing the Key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key developments in past five years and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from Driving Protection Gear Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Driving Protection Gear in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Driving Protection Gear market.

The Driving Protection Gear Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Answers that the Report Acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Driving Protection Gear Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Driving Protection Gear Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Driving Protection Gear Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Driving Protection Gear Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

