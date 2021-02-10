Drone Transponders Market To Witness Heavy Growth Prospects Via – Aerobits, FreeFlight Systems, L3Harris Technologies, Sagetech

The drone transponders market is supported by the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) mandates and similar favorable regulations. The North American region is expected to be the most lucrative market on account of increasing acceptance of drones for surveillance purposes. Growing global recognition of the drones is likely to affect the market growth positively.

The global drone transponders market is expected to soar in the forecast period owing to increasing applications of drones in agriculture and industrial sectors. Increasing need of drones in border monitoring is further likely to affect market growth positively. However, cybersecurity threats may limit the growth of the drone transponders market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the growing popularity of lightweight material and advent of solar-powered drones are likely to create significant opportunities for the drone transponders market in coming years.

The key players influencing the market are:

Aerobits

FreeFlight Systems

Garmin Ltd.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Micro Systems, Inc. (Kratos Defense Solutions)

Microair Avionics Pty Ltd

Sagetech Corporation

SANDIA Aerospace

Trig Avionics Limited

uAvionix

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Drone Transponders

Compare major Drone Transponders providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Drone Transponders providers

Profiles of major Drone Transponders providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Drone Transponders -intensive vertical sectors

The global drone transponders market is segmented on the basis of type, platform, fit, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as ADS-B compatible and ADS-B non-compatible. By platform, the market is segmented as fixed wing and rotary wing. On the basis of the fit, the market is segmented as line-fit and retrofit. The market on the basis of the application, is classified as military and commercial.

Drone Transponders Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Drone Transponders Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of Drone Transponders market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Drone Transponders market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Drone Transponders market is provided.

