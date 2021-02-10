Enterprise Server Market Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The demand for enterprise servers is gaining traction on account of the rapid adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and big data in developing countries such as China and India. Growth of the SMEs (small and medium enterprises) and large enterprises further creates a positive outlook for the key players of the enterprise server market in the coming years.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The enterprise server market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the growth of big data coupled with increasing acceptance of migration to the cloud. However, the enterprise server market is likely to be hampered due to the adoption of server virtualization. On the other hand, the growth of the small and medium scale enterprises offers lucrative opportunities for the market players operating in the enterprise server market during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Enterprise Server Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of enterprise server market with detailed market segmentation by operating system, server class, server type, industry vertical, and geography. The global enterprise server market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading enterprise server market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global enterprise server market is segmented on the basis of operating system, server class, server type, and industry vertical. By operating system, the market is segmented as UNIX, Linux, windows, and others. Based on server class, the market is segmented as volume server, mid-range server, and high-end server. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as blade, tower, multi-node, and rack optimized. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as BFSI, IT & telecom, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global enterprise server market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The enterprise server market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting enterprise server market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the enterprise server market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the enterprise server market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from enterprise server market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for enterprise server in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the enterprise server market.

The report also includes the profiles of key enterprise server companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

IBM Corporation

Lenovo

NEC Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Unisys Corporation

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Enterprise Server Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Enterprise Server Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Enterprise Server Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Enterprise Server Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

