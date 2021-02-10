Fantasy Sports Market Segmentation, Parameters and Prospects 2019 to 2025 Market Research Report
Global Fantasy Sports Industry
New Study On “2019-2025 Fantasy Sports Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
Fantasy sport is a type of online game where participants assemble imaginary or virtual teams of real players of a professional sport. These teams compete based on the statistical performance of those players’ players in actual games. This performance is converted into points that are compiled and totaled according to a roster selected by each fantasy team’s manager. These point systems can be simple enough to be manually calculated by a “league commissioner” who coordinates and manages the overall league, or points can be compiled and calculated using computers tracking actual results of the professional sport. In fantasy sports, team owners draft, trade and cut (drop) players, analogously to real sports.
America is the largest production of Fantasy Sports, the revenue market share over 58% in 2017, the second largest area in the world is Europe, and revenue market is about 14% in 2017.
In 2018, the global Fantasy Sports market size was 13900 million US$ and it is expected to reach 33200 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.2% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Fantasy Sports status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fantasy Sports development in United States, Europe and China.
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3820597-global-fantasy-sports-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
The key players covered in this study
FanDuel
DraftKings
Yahoo
ESPN
CBS
NFL Fantasy
Fox Sports Fantasy Football
MyFantasyLeague
Bovada
Sportech
Fantrax
StarsDraft
Fantasy Feud
Ballr
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Hocky
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Car Racing
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Individual Competition
Team Competition
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Fantasy Sports status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Fantasy Sports development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3820597-global-fantasy-sports-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Fantasy Sports Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Fantasy Football
1.4.3 Fantasy Hocky
1.4.4 Fantasy Baseball
1.4.5 Fantasy Soccer
1.4.6 Fantasy Basketball
1.4.7 Fantasy Car Racing
1.4.8 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Fantasy Sports Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Individual Competition
1.5.3 Team Competition
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Fantasy Sports Market Size
2.2 Fantasy Sports Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Fantasy Sports Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Fantasy Sports Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Fantasy Sports Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Fantasy Sports Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Fantasy Sports Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Fantasy Sports Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Fantasy Sports Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Fantasy Sports Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Fantasy Sports Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Fantasy Sports Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Fantasy Sports Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Fantasy Sports Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Fantasy Sports Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Fantasy Sports Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Fantasy Sports Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Fantasy Sports Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Fantasy Sports Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Fantasy Sports Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Fantasy Sports Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Fantasy Sports Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Fantasy Sports Key Players in China
7.3 China Fantasy Sports Market Size by Type
7.4 China Fantasy Sports Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Fantasy Sports Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Fantasy Sports Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Fantasy Sports Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Fantasy Sports Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Fantasy Sports Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Fantasy Sports Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Fantasy Sports Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Fantasy Sports Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Fantasy Sports Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Fantasy Sports Key Players in India
10.3 India Fantasy Sports Market Size by Type
10.4 India Fantasy Sports Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Fantasy Sports Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Fantasy Sports Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Fantasy Sports Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Fantasy Sports Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 FanDuel
12.1.1 FanDuel Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Fantasy Sports Introduction
12.1.4 FanDuel Revenue in Fantasy Sports Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 FanDuel Recent Development
12.2 DraftKings
12.2.1 DraftKings Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Fantasy Sports Introduction
12.2.4 DraftKings Revenue in Fantasy Sports Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 DraftKings Recent Development
12.3 Yahoo
12.3.1 Yahoo Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Fantasy Sports Introduction
12.3.4 Yahoo Revenue in Fantasy Sports Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Yahoo Recent Development
12.4 ESPN
12.4.1 ESPN Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Fantasy Sports Introduction
12.4.4 ESPN Revenue in Fantasy Sports Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 ESPN Recent Development
12.5 CBS
12.5.1 CBS Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Fantasy Sports Introduction
12.5.4 CBS Revenue in Fantasy Sports Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 CBS Recent Development
12.6 NFL Fantasy
12.6.1 NFL Fantasy Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Fantasy Sports Introduction
12.6.4 NFL Fantasy Revenue in Fantasy Sports Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 NFL Fantasy Recent Development
12.7 Fox Sports Fantasy Football
12.7.1 Fox Sports Fantasy Football Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Fantasy Sports Introduction
12.7.4 Fox Sports Fantasy Football Revenue in Fantasy Sports Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Fox Sports Fantasy Football Recent Development
12.8 MyFantasyLeague
12.8.1 MyFantasyLeague Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Fantasy Sports Introduction
12.8.4 MyFantasyLeague Revenue in Fantasy Sports Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 MyFantasyLeague Recent Development
12.9 Bovada
12.9.1 Bovada Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Fantasy Sports Introduction
12.9.4 Bovada Revenue in Fantasy Sports Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Bovada Recent Development
12.10 Sportech
12.10.1 Sportech Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Fantasy Sports Introduction
12.10.4 Sportech Revenue in Fantasy Sports Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Sportech Recent Development
12.11 Fantrax
12.12 StarsDraft
12.13 Fantasy Feud
12.14 Ballr
Continued….
For more information or any query mail at [email protected]
About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.
Contact Us:
Norah Trent
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym