Field Device Management (FDM) Market Insights Focusing on Primary Trends until 2027| ABB Group, Emerson Electric, FANUC, Honeywell, Metso, OMRON Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Schneider

The report aims to provide an overview of field device management market with detailed market segmentation by components, communication protocol, deployment mode, industry type, and geography. The global field device management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading field device management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Field device management or FDM is a versatile, accessible, and predictable plant instrumentation solution which simplifies the maintenance of the smart instrument. It conforms to industry standards and uses remote communication infrastructure to communicate to the configured devices. The introduction of industry 4.0 has resulted in the growing importance for field device management. The need for the effective operation of production equipment and reduction of frequent field trips is increasingly driving the industries to employ such systems and improve overall asset effectiveness.

Top Key Players profiles in this report includes, ABB Group, Emerson Electric Co., FANUC, Honeywell International Inc., Metso Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corporation

The reports cover key developments in the field device management market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from field device management market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for field device management in the global market.

The global field device management market is segmented on the basis of components, communication protocol, deployment mode, and industry type. By components, the market is segmented as hardware and software. Based on communication protocol, the market is segmented as foundation fieldbus & hart, profibus, profinet, ethernet, modbus, and others. On the basis of the deployment mode, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premises. The market on the basis of the industry type is segmented as oil & gas, energy & power, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, automotive, manufacturing.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the field device management market.

