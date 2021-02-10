Flexible AC Transmission System Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2017-2023
Overview of Flexible AC Transmission System Market
According to a new report titled, Flexible AC Transmission System Market by Compensation Type (Series Compensation, Shunt Compensation, and Combined Series-Shunt Compensation), Controller (Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM), Static Var Compensator (SVC), Unified Power Flow Controllers (UPFC), Thyristor Controlled Series Compensator (TCSC), and Others), and Industry Vertical (Oil & Gas, Electric Utility, Railways, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global Flexible AC transmission system market was valued at $508 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $1,034 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2017 to 2023.
The growth of the global flexible AC transmission system market is driven by high requirement for advanced electric power transmission systems, increase in demand for voltage & power control solutions, and growth in need of reliable power systems under contingencies. However, high initial cost of infrastructure and restoration of traditional plants are expected to restrict the market growth. Conversely, the emerging smart grid solutions are expected to provide potential growth opportunities for the market.
The Major players reported in the market include:
The key players operating in the flexible AC transmission system market are General Electric, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NR Electric Co., Ltd., Hyosung, ALSTOM, Crompton Greaves, Eaton Corporation PLC, and Adani Power.
KEY BENEFITS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Flexible AC Transmission System market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.
Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.
The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.
The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
By Compensation Type
Series Compensation
Shunt Compensation
Combined series & shunt compensation
By Controller
Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM)
Static Var Compensator (SVC)
Unified Power Flow Controller (UPFC)
Thyristor Controlled Series Compensator (TCSC)
Others
By Industry Vertical
Oil & Gas
Electric Utilities
Railways
Others
By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East and Africa
TABLE OF CONTENTS
CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4 WORLD FLEXIBLE AC TRANSMISSION SYSTEM MARKET, BY END USER
CHAPTER 5 WORLD FLEXIBLE AC TRANSMISSION SYSTEM MARKET, BY APPLICATION
CHAPTER 6 WORLD FLEXIBLE AC TRANSMISSION SYSTEM MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES
