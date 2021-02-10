Global Green Sand Casting Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025
In this report, the Global Green Sand Casting market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
Green Sand Castings are castings made using wet sand or “green sand” molds. The sand is not green in color nor do the molds use “greensand,” a greenish color sandstone. Instead the sand is called “green” because it has moisture in it (like green wood) before the sand dries out when molten metal is poured in the mold.
The Green Sand Casting market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Green Sand Casting.
This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Green Sand Casting, presents the global Green Sand Casting market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
In terms of production side, this report researches the Green Sand Casting capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.
In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Green Sand Casting by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.
This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.
RPM Engineering Corp
Stainless Foundry & Engineering
AmTech International
Gamma Foundries
LeClaire Manufacturing
Brukar Inc
Bremer Manufacturing
Cast-Rite Metal Co
MRT Castings
Harrison Castings
Badger Alloys Inc
ChinaSavvy
Mulan Manufacturer Group
Rong-Feng Precise Casting
Impro Precision
Market Segment by Product Type
Fittings
Valve Bodies
Pump Bodies
Manhole Covers
Gear
Shaft
Other
Market Segment by Application
Automotive
Aerospace and Military
Heavy Machinery
Others
Key Regions split in this report:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Green Sand Casting status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Green Sand Casting manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Green Sand Casting are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2019
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
