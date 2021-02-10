Global Industrial Tape Market Research Report 2017
In this report, the Global Industrial Tape market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Industrial Tape market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
In this report, the global Industrial Tape market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Industrial Tape in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Industrial Tape market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
3M
Nitto
Avery Dennison Corporation
Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)
Berry Plastics
Intertape Polymer Group
Saint Gobin
Henkel
Tremco illbruck (Adhere Industrial Tapes)
Scapa
Luxking Group
ORAFOL Europe GmbH
Shurtape Technologies
Achem (YC Group)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Non-Adhesive Industrial Tape
Single-Sided Adhesive Tapes
Double-Sided Adhesive Tape
Transfer Tape
Other
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Industrial Tape for each application, including
Automotive
Building and Construction
Packing
Electrical and Electronics
Others
