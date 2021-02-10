Global Orthopedic Shoes Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025
Global Orthopedic Shoes Industry
Orthopedic Shoes are specialty shoes designed to correct deformed feet, to provide support and pain relief for people with leg, ankle, and foot pain.
Orthopedic Shoes are suitable for virus, valgus, clubfoot, foot drop, flat feet, arched feet and so on.
In the next five years, the global consumption of Orthopedic Shoes will maintain more than 3.8% annual growth rate.
At present, Asia domestic enterprise technology is developing fast. Asia companies mainly supply the domestic market. China is a growing production country in the world, with production more than 67.08K pairs in 2015.
With development in the emerging countries, the manufacturers are tending to move to lower labor cost area, but Europe and USA are still the major production areas of Orthopedic Shoes which occupied more than 80% of the global market in 2015.
The global Orthopedic Shoes market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Orthopedic Shoes market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Orthopedic Shoes in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Orthopedic Shoes in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Orthopedic Shoes market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Orthopedic Shoes market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
New Balance
Dr. Comfort
Mephisto
Apex
Propet
Vionic
Chaneco
Duna
Orthofeet
Piedro
DARCO
Drew Shoe
Sole
Rokab
LXTD
Market size by Product
Flatfoot Orthopedic Shoes
Cavus Orthopedic Shoes
Calcaneal Spur Orthopedic Shoes
Varus Orthopedic Shoes and Valgus Orthopedic Shoes
Other
Market size by End User
Children Less than 5 years old
Juveniles
Adults
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Orthopedic Shoes market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Orthopedic Shoes market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Orthopedic Shoes companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Orthopedic Shoes submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Orthopedic Shoes Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Orthopedic Shoes Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Flatfoot Orthopedic Shoes
1.4.3 Cavus Orthopedic Shoes
1.4.4 Calcaneal Spur Orthopedic Shoes
1.4.5 Varus Orthopedic Shoes and Valgus Orthopedic Shoes
1.4.6 Other
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Orthopedic Shoes Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Children Less than 5 years old
1.5.3 Juveniles
1.5.4 Adults
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
11 Company Profiles
11.1 New Balance
11.1.1 New Balance Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 New Balance Orthopedic Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 New Balance Orthopedic Shoes Products Offered
11.1.5 New Balance Recent Development
11.2 Dr. Comfort
11.2.1 Dr. Comfort Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Dr. Comfort Orthopedic Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Dr. Comfort Orthopedic Shoes Products Offered
11.2.5 Dr. Comfort Recent Development
11.3 Mephisto
11.3.1 Mephisto Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Mephisto Orthopedic Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Mephisto Orthopedic Shoes Products Offered
11.3.5 Mephisto Recent Development
11.4 Apex
11.4.1 Apex Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Apex Orthopedic Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Apex Orthopedic Shoes Products Offered
11.4.5 Apex Recent Development
11.5 Propet
11.5.1 Propet Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Propet Orthopedic Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Propet Orthopedic Shoes Products Offered
11.5.5 Propet Recent Development
11.6 Vionic
11.6.1 Vionic Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Vionic Orthopedic Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Vionic Orthopedic Shoes Products Offered
11.6.5 Vionic Recent Development
11.7 Chaneco
11.7.1 Chaneco Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Chaneco Orthopedic Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Chaneco Orthopedic Shoes Products Offered
11.7.5 Chaneco Recent Development
11.8 Duna
11.8.1 Duna Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Duna Orthopedic Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Duna Orthopedic Shoes Products Offered
11.8.5 Duna Recent Development
11.9 Orthofeet
11.9.1 Orthofeet Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Orthofeet Orthopedic Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 Orthofeet Orthopedic Shoes Products Offered
11.9.5 Orthofeet Recent Development
11.10 Piedro
11.10.1 Piedro Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Piedro Orthopedic Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Piedro Orthopedic Shoes Products Offered
11.10.5 Piedro Recent Development
11.11 DARCO
11.12 Drew Shoe
11.13 Sole
11.14 Rokab
11.15 LXTD
Continued….
