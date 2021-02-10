Global Sentiment Analysis Software Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

Global Sentiment Analysis Software Industry

Opinion mining (sometimes known as sentiment analysis or emotion AI) refers to the use of natural language processing, text analysis, computational linguistics, and biometrics to systematically identify, extract, quantify, and study affective states and subjective information. Sentiment analysis is widely applied to voice of the customer materials such as reviews and survey responses, online and social media, and healthcare materials for applications that range from marketing to customer service to clinical medicine.

During 2017, the retail industry accounted for the majority market shares and dominated the Sentiment Analysis Software market size. The online retail sector incorporates Sentiment Analysis Software for collecting data from their customers to retain loyal customers and provide them with enhanced online shopping experiences based on their feedback. Additionally, the Sentiment Analysis Software also helps in the analysis of competitive benchmarking and customer satisfaction index by collecting necessary data from retailers and their customers.

During 2017, the Americas was the leading contributor to the market and the region is expected to continue its market dominance during the forecast period as well. The region is witnessing a high adoption rate of Sentiment Analysis Software in various industry verticals such as retail, BFSI, and healthcare to improve marketing abilities, risk management systems, and customer experience. Furthermore, factors such as substantial investments for expansion by retail giants such as eBay, Amazon, Yahoo, and Google and the high penetration of the Internet, will also boost the adoption of sentiment software in this region.

This report focuses on the global Sentiment Analysis Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Sentiment Analysis Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Angoss Software Corporation

Clarabridge

Bitext

Brandwatch

SAS Institute

General Sentiment

Lexalytics

Meltwater

NetOwl

Trackur

OdinText

OpenText

QuestionPro Survey Software

Social Smart Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises

Web-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

BFSI

Healthcare

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Sentiment Analysis Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Sentiment Analysis Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Sentiment Analysis Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 On-premises

1.4.3 Web-based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Sentiment Analysis Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Retail

1.5.3 BFSI

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Sentiment Analysis Software Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Sentiment Analysis Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 IBM Recent Development

12.2 Angoss Software Corporation

12.2.1 Angoss Software Corporation Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Sentiment Analysis Software Introduction

12.2.4 Angoss Software Corporation Revenue in Sentiment Analysis Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Angoss Software Corporation Recent Development

12.3 Clarabridge

12.3.1 Clarabridge Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Sentiment Analysis Software Introduction

12.3.4 Clarabridge Revenue in Sentiment Analysis Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Clarabridge Recent Development

12.4 Bitext

12.4.1 Bitext Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Sentiment Analysis Software Introduction

12.4.4 Bitext Revenue in Sentiment Analysis Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Bitext Recent Development

12.5 Brandwatch

12.5.1 Brandwatch Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Sentiment Analysis Software Introduction

12.5.4 Brandwatch Revenue in Sentiment Analysis Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Brandwatch Recent Development

12.6 SAS Institute

12.6.1 SAS Institute Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Sentiment Analysis Software Introduction

12.6.4 SAS Institute Revenue in Sentiment Analysis Software Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 SAS Institute Recent Development

12.7 General Sentiment

12.7.1 General Sentiment Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Sentiment Analysis Software Introduction

12.7.4 General Sentiment Revenue in Sentiment Analysis Software Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 General Sentiment Recent Development

12.8 Lexalytics

12.8.1 Lexalytics Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Sentiment Analysis Software Introduction

12.8.4 Lexalytics Revenue in Sentiment Analysis Software Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Lexalytics Recent Development

12.9 Meltwater

12.9.1 Meltwater Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Sentiment Analysis Software Introduction

12.9.4 Meltwater Revenue in Sentiment Analysis Software Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Meltwater Recent Development

12.10 NetOwl

12.10.1 NetOwl Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Sentiment Analysis Software Introduction

12.10.4 NetOwl Revenue in Sentiment Analysis Software Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 NetOwl Recent Development

12.11 Trackur

12.12 OdinText

12.13 OpenText

12.14 QuestionPro Survey Software

12.15 Social Smart Software

Continued….

