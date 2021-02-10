Global Skin Cancer Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

Global Skin Cancer Industry

This report focuses on the global Skin Cancer status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Skin Cancer development in United States, Europe and China.

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer, which arise due to uncontrolled growth of abnormal skin cells. It occurs when skin cells are damaged by unrepaired DNA or genetic defects that lead the uncontrolled growth of cells in the skin.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing skin cancer market. Japan, Australia, and China are the major contributor to the market growth. The incidence of skin cancer per 100,000 population is 20-25 cases in Japan, 11-12 cases in China. About 80% of the cases are basal cell carcinoma (BCC), 16% squamous cell carcinoma, and 4% are melanoma.

In 2017, the global Skin Cancer market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Novartis International AG (Switzerland)

Sun Pharma Industries Ltd. (India)

Elekta AB (Sweden)

Varian Medical Systems Inc. (US)

Cannabis Science Inc. (US)

Cellceutix Corp. (US)

LEO Pharma A/S (Denmark)

Moberg Pharma AB (Sweden)

Mylan Pharmaceutical Inc. (US)

Oncothyreon Inc. (US)

Eli Lilly and Co. (US)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (US)

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany)

Aqua Pharmaceuticals LLC (US)

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc (Canada)

Meda AB (US)

iCAD Inc. (Sweden)

Merck & Co. Inc. (US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Basal Cell Carcinoma

Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Cancer Research Institute

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Skin Cancer status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Skin Cancer development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

