Global (United States, European Union and China) Braiding Machine Market Research Report 2019-2025

Braiding is an extremely versatile textile that can produce both the simplest and most complex products. Braiding has suitable products for many different industries; some of these industries include medical, automotive, apparel, maritime, sports, aviation, electrical, etc.A braiding machine is device, which interlaces at least three strands of yarns or wires to form a rope reinforced hose, covered power cords, and some types of lace.

As the technology of Braiding Machine is relatively mature and the downstream market, especially for industrial market is growing fast, so there are lots of enterprises in the Braiding Machine market. The high-end Braiding Machine is mainly produced in Europe and United States because their advanced R&D level, but most of the products were produced in developing countries especially in Asia where the machining accuracy is lower.

In 2019, the market size of Braiding Machine is 503.2 million US$ and it will reach 565.4 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Braiding Machine.

This report studies the global market size of Braiding Machine, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Braiding Machine production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Xuzhou Henghui

HERZOG

OMABRAID

Shanghai Nanyang

Talleres Ratera

Magnatech International

Steeger USA

Mayer Industries

NIEHOFF Schwabach

Shanghai Xianghai

Spirka Schnellflechter

Yitai Technology

OMEC

Kyang Yhe Delicate

KOKUBUN

HC Taiwan

GURFIL

Lorenzato Srl

Braidwell Machine

Cobra Braiding Machinery

Geesons International

Bhupendra & Brothers (M/C)

Market Segment by Product Type

Vertical Braiders

Horizontal Braiders

Market Segment by Application

Textile and Sporting

Industrial

Automotive

Medical

Aerospace

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Braiding Machine status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Braiding Machine manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Braiding Machine are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

