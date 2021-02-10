Global (United States, European Union and China) Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE) Market Research Report 2019-2025
In this report, the Global (United States, European Union and China) Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global (United States, European Union and China) Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE) is a Fats & Oils ingredient type, widely used in Chocolate and Confectionery. It is valued as a Cocoa Butter Alternative.
Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE) is a Fats & Oils ingredient type, widely used in Chocolate and Confectionery. there are major 5 classifications of CBE in this report, Shea Butter, Palm and Palm Kernel Oil , Sal Fat, Kokum Butter and Mango Butter. Globally, the sales share of each type of Palm and Palm Kernel Oil is 46.79% in 2018.
In 2019, the market size of Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE) is 1517.7 million US$ and it will reach 1858.9 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE).
This report studies the global market size of Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE), especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE) sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
AAK
IOI Loders Croklaan
Wilmar International
Fuji Oil
Olam International
Cargill
Mewah Group
3F Industries Ltd
Nisshin Oillio Group
Manorama Group
Felda Iffco
Musim Mas
Intercontinental Specialty Fats (ISF)
Market Segment by Product Type
Shea Butter
Palm and Palm Kernel Oil
Sal Fat
Kokum Butter
Mango Butter
Market Segment by Application
Confectionery
Food & Beverage
Cosmetics
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE) status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE) manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
