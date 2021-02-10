Global (United States, European Union and China) Electric Oil Pump Market Research Report 2019-2025
In this report, the Global (United States, European Union and China) Electric Oil Pump market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global (United States, European Union and China) Electric Oil Pump market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Electric oil pump is an oil pump driven by the electric motor and is used to maintain oil pressure and lubricate the automatic-transmission/continuously-variable-transmission during engine stop of such as stop-start vehicles.
Automotive pump is a crucial component found in all types of vehicles, but advances in automotive technology has continued to influence its design and application prospects. As global sales of vehicles continue to grow, it also ushers the demand for various automotive components and parts including automotive pumps.
In 2019, the market size of Electric Oil Pump is 356.9 million US$ and it will reach 1277.4 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 20.0% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electric Oil Pump.
This report studies the global market size of Electric Oil Pump, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Electric Oil Pump production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Nidec Corporation
SHW Group
FTE automotive
AISIN SEIKI
Rheinmetall Automotive AG
Hitachi Automotive Systems
Magna
LG Innotek
ZF-TRW
Slpt
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
EMP
Market Segment by Product Type
Separate Pump
Integrated Pump
Market Segment by Application
Start-Stop System
Electric and Hybrid Vehicle
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Electric Oil Pump status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Electric Oil Pump manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electric Oil Pump are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
