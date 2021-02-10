Global (United States, European Union and China) Hem Flange Adhesives Market Research Report 2019-2025
In this report, the Global (United States, European Union and China) Hem Flange Adhesives market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global (United States, European Union and China) Hem Flange Adhesives market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-united-states-european-union-and-china-hem-flange-adhesives-market-research-report-2019-2025
The hem flange describes a mechanical joint design which is used for joining inner and outer closure panels, as in metal doors, hoods, bonnets, or liftgates. To increase crash resistance the gap between the hemmed panels is filled with high-strength adhesive which also prevents corrosion.
Currently, Henkel, Dupont, 3M, Sika, Bostik, Sunstar and Uniseal are the leaders of hem flange adhesives industry. Henkel is a global leader. In 2018, the sale of Henkel was 10594 MT, and the company holds a sales share of 10.59%. In Europe and the United States, Henkel, Dupont, 3M, Sika and Bostik are the market leader. R Henkel, Dupont, 3M, Sunstar, Uniseal and TGPM are leaders in the Asia Pacific market.
In 2019, the market size of Hem Flange Adhesives is 755.7 million US$ and it will reach 917.4 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hem Flange Adhesives.
This report studies the global market size of Hem Flange Adhesives, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Hem Flange Adhesives production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Henkel
DowDuPont
3M
Sika
Bostik
Sunstar
Uniseal
Lord
Master Bond
EMS-EFTEC
Unitech
TGPM
Yancheng Baoguang
Jinan Hansiman
Market Segment by Product Type
One Component Adhesives
Two Component Adhesives
Market Segment by Application
Door
Deck Lids
Hood
Lift Gates
Others
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Hem Flange Adhesives status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Hem Flange Adhesives manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hem Flange Adhesives are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-united-states-european-union-and-china-hem-flange-adhesives-market-research-report-2019-2025
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global (United States, European Union and China) Hem Flange Adhesives market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global (United States, European Union and China) Hem Flange Adhesives markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global (United States, European Union and China) Hem Flange Adhesives Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global (United States, European Union and China) Hem Flange Adhesives market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global (United States, European Union and China) Hem Flange Adhesives market
- Challenges to market growth for Global (United States, European Union and China) Hem Flange Adhesives manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global (United States, European Union and China) Hem Flange Adhesives Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com