Global (United States, European Union and China) Pelargonic Acid Market Research Report 2019-2025

In this report, the Global (United States, European Union and China) Pelargonic Acid market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global (United States, European Union and China) Pelargonic Acid market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Pelargonic Acid, also called nonanoic acid, is a monocarboxylic acid that naturally occurring fatty acid found in plants and animals. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved pelargonic acid for use in food, cosmetics, shampoos and other personal care products, and in transdermal drug delivery systems. Other applications are as a developer for photographic plates, in lacquers and plastics, in lubricants and metalworking fluids, and in herbicide products for plant protection.

Pelargonic Acid have wide range of applications, such as plant protection products, lubricating oil, cosmetics, bleaching agents, food fragrances etc. And plant protection products was the most widely used area which took up about 43.3% of the global total in 2018. Although sales of Pelargonic Acid bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter the Pelargonic Acid field hastily.

In 2019, the market size of Pelargonic Acid is 86 million US$ and it will reach 122.4 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Pelargonic Acid.

This report studies the global market size of Pelargonic Acid, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Pelargonic Acid production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

Market Segment by Product Type

PA 90 Content

PA 95 Content

PA 98 Content

Market Segment by Application

Plant Protection Products

Lubricating Oil

Cosmetics

Bleaching Agents

Food Fragrances

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

