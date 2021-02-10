Global White Marble Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global White Marble Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global White Marble Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global White Marble market status and forecast, categorizes the global White Marble market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Marble is a metamorphic rock that forms when limestone is subjected to the heat and pressure of metamorphism. It is composed primarily of the mineral calcite (CaCO3) and usually contains other minerals such as: clay minerals, micas, quartz, pyrite, iron oxides and graphite. Under the conditions of metamorphism the calcite in the limestone recrystallizes to form a rock that is a mass of interlocking calcite crystals.

The white marble market is relatively large, as the demand of white marble is increasing in the whole world. And the global output of white marble remained a relatively high growth during the last few years, especially in the Chinese market; the white marble market is up to a double-digit growth, mainly due to the fast development of construction industry.

This industry is affected by the global economy and government policy, so itâ€™s important to keep an eye on economic indexes and leadersâ€™ preference. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdeveloped regions where there is large population and fast economic growth the demand of white marble will increase in future.

The global White Marble market is valued at 12200 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 26300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

Levantina

Topalidis S.A.

Polycor inc

Dermitzakis

Antolini

Amso International

Pakistan Onyx Marble

Temmer Marble

Indiana Limestone Company

SINAI

Etgran

Vetter Stone

Dimpomar

Mumal Marbles Pvt. Ltd.

INDIAN NATURAL STONES

Aurangzeb Marble Industry

Alacakaya

Universal Marble & Granite

Best Cheer Stone Group

Xiamen Wanlistone stock

Xishi Group

Jinbo Construction Group

Jin Long Run Yu

Kangli Stone Group

Fujian Dongsheng Stone

Xinpengfei Industry

Hongfa

DongXing Group

Guanghui

Fujian Fengshan Stone

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Natural Marble

Artificial Marble

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Construction & Decoration

Statuary & Monuments

Furniture

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global White Marble sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key White Marble players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of White Marble are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

White Marble Manufacturers

White Marble Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

White Marble Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

