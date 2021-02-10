Huge Growth Expected In Nondestructive Testing Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 by Studying Top Players Olympus Corporation, Intertek Group plc, SGS SA, Ashtead Technology, Inc., Sonatest, General Electric

Overview of Nondestructive Testing Equipment Market

Global nondestructive testing equipment market is expected to reach $3 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9% during 2016-2022. Nondestructive testing (NDT) is the application of measurement techniques to identify defect and discontinuity in material, component, or structure. Nondestructive testing market is expected to witness considerable growth due to continuous evolution in robotics, automation, oil & gas, and electronics industry coupled with growth in need for quality-assured machines.

Companies need to have quality accredit in accordance with standards such as ISO 9001 quality management system and other quality control assurance certifications. In addition, the number of companies using nondestructive inspection (NDI) to improve processes, reduce waste, and limit liability has increased considerably, resulting in growth in nondestructive testing market demand.

The market growth is supplemented by the increase in stringent safety government regulations across different geographic regions due to rise in incidence of infrastructure failures, and rise in need for extending the life of obsolete infrastructure and maintenance optimization by various industries for efficient operations and quality/safety assurance. However, high cost of equipment and lack of skilled technicians may impede the market growth. Increase in usage of advanced materials is expected to create numerous opportunities for growth.

The Major players reported in the market include:

Key players operating in the nondestructive testing equipment market include Olympus Corporation, Intertek Group plc, SGS SA, Ashtead Technology, Inc., Sonatest, General Electric, Mistras Group, Inc., Zetec, Inc., Magnaflux Corporation, and YXLON International GmbH among others.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Nondestructive Testing Equipment market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.

Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.

The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.

The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

BY TESTING METHOD

Ultrasonic Testing

Radiography Testing

Visual Inspection Testing

Magnetic Particle Testing & Electromagnetic Testing

Eddy-Current Testing

Liquid Penetrant Testing

Others (Thermography Testing, Acoustic Emission, Terahertz Imaging, and Infrared Testing)

BY TECHNIQUE

Volumetric Examination

Surface Examination

Others (Integrity Examination, and Condition Monitoring)

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & Transportation

Infrastructure

Others (Educational Institutions, Healthcare, Process Industry, and Mining Industry)

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD NONDESTRUCTIVE TESTING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 5 WORLD NONDESTRUCTIVE TESTING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 WORLD NONDESTRUCTIVE TESTING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

