India Toilet Cleaner Market 2016 Analysis and Forecast to 2021

This report gives an in-depth analysis of branded toilet cleaner market in India. Globally, toilet cleaners have become a matured category and growth in the developed world will be flat with declines in many key markets. Sales growth in the developing markets will be a more respectable one. Due to this, global manufacturers have now shifted their focus from developed countries to developing countries like India and China. The United Nations Children’s Education Fund (UNICEF) states that almost 595 million people practice open defecation in India due to lack of access to proper sanitation. The practice of open defecation is not limited to rural India. It is found in urban areas too where the percentage of people who defecate in the open is 12%, while in rural settings it is about 65%. As a result, India has a very low penetration of toilet cleaners which provides an attractive opportunity for global and domestic brands. Indian consumers still use proxy products for cleaning toilets such as phenyl, detergents, acids and bleaching powders. These local cleaners, such as phenyl, have a much bigger market than branded toilet cleaners.

According to “India Toilet Cleaner Market Outlook, 2021”, the overall market for toilet cleaners is growing with more than 18% CAGR from last five years. The market is further expected to grow with double digits in the next five years. Toilet cleaners are broadly divided into three product types’ namely liquid toilet cleaners, in-cistern & rim block and others. Other products include toilet cleaning tablets, powder, spray etc. These are mostly imported in India and have negligible presence in the market. In-cisterns and rim blocks are growing very fast due to their enhanced cleaning methods and easy to use advantages. Liquid toilet cleaners dominate the market because of low unit prices and age old preference of consumers. Major companies in the market include Reckitt Benckiser, Hindustan Unilever, Dabur India, SC Johnson and Future Consumer Enterprise. Harpic, from Reckitt Benckiser, is the prominent brand in the toilet cleaner market along with other brands like Domex, Mr Muscle, Sani Fresh, Clean Mate, Sanit All and Clorox.

Toilet cleaners are mainly an urban category and thus they are more popular in urban markets. However, government’s effort of building new toilets and growing sanitation awareness in rural areas has provided ample opportunities in rural markets. Manufacturers are expanding into tier II & III cities which are set to register robust growth in the forecast period. As far as sales channel is considered, toilet cleaning products are largely sold through modern retail stores like supermarkets, hypermarkets and malls. Traditional grocery stores are reluctant to store them on their shelves because of their high price and low probability of selling. Online sales of toilet cleaners remain negligible; however expected to grow in future due to rising mobile phone and internet penetration in the country.

Key Product Type

• Liquid Toilet Cleaner

• Toilet In-Cistern & Rim Block

• Others (Tablet, Powder, Spray, Bleach etc)

Key points in table of content

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Toilet Cleaner Market Outlook

2.1. Market Size By Value

2.1.1. Overall Market

2.1.2. Liquid Toilet Cleaner Market

2.1.3. Toilet Rim Block Market

2.1.4. In-Cistern Toilet Cleaner Market

2.1.5. Toilet Cleaner Tablet & Powder Market

2.2. Market Share

2.2.1. By Region

2.2.2. By Product Type

3. India Toilet Cleaner Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size By Value

3.1.1. Overall Market

3.1.2. Liquid Toilet Cleaner Market

3.1.3. In-Cistern & Rim Block Toilet Cleaner Market

3.2. Market Share

3.2.1. By Company

3.2.2. By Product Type

3.2.3. By Demographics

3.2.4. By Sales Channel

3.3. Product, Price and Variant Analysis

3.3.1. Liquid Toilet Cleaner

3.3.2. Toilet Rim Block

3.3.3. In-Cistern Toilet Cleaner

4. India Economic Snapshot

5. Raw Material

6. Market Penetration

7. Future Development

8. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

9. Trade Dynamics of Household Cleaning

9.1. Import

9.2. Export

10. Channel Partner Analysis

11. India Toilet Cleaner Market Dynamics

11.1. Key Drivers

11.2. Key Challenges

12. Market Trends & Developments

12.1. Growing Sanitation Awareness in India

12.2. Multinationals Leveraging Cleanliness Drive

12.3. Easier Access Through Organized Retail Formats

12.4. Rural Households Displaying Preference for Toilet Cleaners

12.5. Competition Between Private Labels and National Brands

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Porters Five Forces

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd.

13.2.2. Hindustan Unilever Limited

13.2.3. Dabur India Limited

13.2.4. SC Johnson Products Pvt. Ltd.

13.2.5. Future Consumer Enterprise Ltd.

13.2.6. Pitambari Products Pvt. Ltd.

13.2.7. Fena Private Limited

13.2.8. Cera Sanitaryware Limited

13.2.9. The Clorox Company

14. Strategic Recommendations

15. Disclaimer