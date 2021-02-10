Industrial Protective Footwear Market Key Manufacturer, Analysis and 2027 Forecasts for United States, Europe, Japan and China Markets
A new research report titled, ‘Global Industrial Protective Footwear Market’ has been added to the vast repository The Insight Partners. The intelligence report provides an in-depth analysis of the global market on the basis of the different types of products, technologies, industry verticals, applications, and end-users. The Industrial Protective Footwear Market Report is a valuable source of information for businesses and individuals.
Protective footwear refers a wide range of foot protection. The rise in protective footwear industrially over regular footwear is due to its several safety & security benefits. Industrial protective footwear products are made from materials like rubber, leather, and plastic. The demand for industrial protective footwear is snowballing due to its positive impact, and the market is growing at a rapid rate.
The industrial protective footwear market is mostly driven by increasing demand for products which have been accepted by the workers over the years. A rise in the number of worker accident grows concern for safety footwear is one of the critical drivers for the industrial protective footwear market. Government’s strict rule and regulation of safety and security are also driving the industrial protective footwear market. However, lack of awareness amongst employees of small and mid-sized industries is hampering the industrial protective footwear market growth. Moreover, the introduction of technologically advanced footwear and untapped geographical regions are offering ample of opportunities in the near future.
Some of The Major Players In Global Market:
1. Bata Industrial
2. Dunlop Protective Footwear
3. Elten GmbH
4. Honeywell International Inc
5. Rahman Industries Ltd.
6. Rock Fall (UK) Ltd
7. Simon Corporation
8. Uvex Winter Holding GmbH and Co. Kg
9. VF Corporation
10. Wolverine
The global Industrial Protective Footwear market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as leather footwear, waterproof footwear, rubber footwear, and plastic footwear. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into construction, manufacturing, mining, oil and gas, chemical, food, pharmaceuticals, and transport.
